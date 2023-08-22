Marks & Spencer chief digital and technology officer steps down

The head of tech at British high street giant Marks & Spencer is reportedly stepping down after five years in the role despite a recent promotion.

Chief digital and technology officer Jeremy Pee was in charge of heading the retailer’s shopping app and loyalty scheme, which have played an increasingly key role at the business as it focuses more heavily on digital channels.

Pee is leaving the business to return to Canada, according to the Times, which first reported the news.

Marks & Spencer co-chief executive officer Katie Bickerstaffe will take on Pee’s tasks until a replacement is found.

“After five years at Marks & Spencer, Jeremy is moving his family back to Canada in a planned move,” a spokesperson told the the Times.