Marks & Spencer taps new womenswear director

Marks & Spencer has appointed Maddy Evans as its new director of womenswear.

Evans will take up the new position in July and will replace Jill Stanton who is exiting the business after four years.

Marks & Spencer credited Stanton for playing a “pivotal role” in reshaping its product offer across womenswear, kidswear and beauty to become “more modern, stylish, and relevant”.

Incoming womenswear director Evans joined the business at the end of 2019 as womenswear head of buying and has been credited with being “instrumental” in initiatives such as ‘The Edit’ and in driving growth in hero categories including denim.

Prior to joining Marks & Spencer, Evans spent 10 years at Topshop-Topman, most recently serving as fashion director from 2015 until her departure in 2019.

In her new role at Marks & Spencer, Evans will focus solely on womenswear, as opposed to her predecessor Stanton who was also in charge of kidswear and beauty.

Kidswear will now report into Wes Woodhouse, who is currently the director of the menswear division, while beauty will report into Heidi Woodhouse, currently director of the home division.