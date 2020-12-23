Marni renews contract with creative director Francesco Risso

Italian luxury label Marni has renewed the contract of its creative director Francesco Risso.

Since joining the label four years ago, Risso has been credited with expressing a “punctual vision for the brand” and “projecting it into a new era”.

The company has now confirmed he will stay on at the creative helm of the luxury handbag maker, “spearheading the brand image at global level and permeating all creative domains, from collections to communications”.

“Four years ago, I was humbled by the opportunity I was being given. Today, I am even more grateful for this renewed stewardship,” Risso said in a statement.

“What we have achieved over the past years could not be possible without the trust of Renzo Rosso, the OTB group and the dedication of the teams around me. As the journey continues, I am excited to lead Marni towards the future, with even more creativity, honesty and commitment.”

Renzo Rosso, president of Marni’s parent company OTB, said: “Since joining, Francesco has taken on every bit of Marni’s DNA, whilst fully embracing his role as Creative Director. His unique leadership covers every aspect of his work, from style to interior design to marketing and the whole digital world, and he can count on an amazing global network of talents to help him express his vision.

“He has forged a new direction for the brand, rejuvenating it whilst also making Marni his own. I am delighted that we will continue to work together for many years to come.”