Media report: Creative director Norbert Stumpfl leaves Brioni

Fashion house Brioni, owned by French luxury goods group Kering, and Austrian designer Norbert Stumpfl are parting ways after seven years. This is according to a report by trade publication Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

Stumpfl was appointed creative director of the brand in 2018, succeeding Nina-Maria Nitsche. He previously held leadership roles in the design teams of Berluti, Balenciaga and Lanvin. The designer also worked for Louis Vuitton and Adidas.

Kering appointed a new chief executive officer for Brioni in May. Federico Arrigoni, formerly deputy CEO of fellow group brand Saint Laurent, has led the Italian fashion house since then. According to the WWD report, it is not yet known who will take over the creative direction of Brioni.