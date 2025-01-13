Messika appoints new chief brand officer

French luxury jewellery brand Messika has named communications veteran Edouard Schneider as its chief brand officer, effective immediately, as the brand looks to expand its international footprint.

Schneider joins Messika from Acne Studios, where he has served as global communication director and head of the brand’s French division. Prior to Acne Studios, he held key leadership positions, including global public and press relations director at Louis Vuitton and chief communication officer at Maison Margiela.

In his new role with Messika, Schneider will be responsible for overseeing all communications, brand and image activities within the group, as well as the international subsidiaries in New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Dubai.

He will report directly to Valérie Messika, the jewellery brand’s creative director and founder, and focus on public relations, celebrity partnerships, events, social media, brand image and visual merchandising.

Commenting on the appointment, Messika said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Edouard as a key member of our executive management team. His dynamic energy, extensive experience and deep understanding of the luxury industry come at a pivotal moment for Messika as we expand our international footprint.

“Edouard’s global expertise, particularly in Asia, will be instrumental in driving growth in these strategically important markets. Throughout his career, Edouard has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to design and execute innovative communication strategies with a global impact.”

Messika added: “His leadership, combined with his experience in fashion and luxury, will continue to accelerate the jewellery house’s expansion and solidify our distinctive image in the industry, while strengthening the allure of Messika jewellery and high jewellery.”