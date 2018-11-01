Mothercare restructuring leads to 200 job cuts

Struggling mother and baby products retailer Mothercare Plc has decided to terminate around 200 jobs as part of its restructuring process, reports Reuters.

Quoting a statement from the company spokesperson, the report added that these reductions will affect the company’s head office, while reorganisation effort will also lead to creation of 50 new roles.

In July, the company said, that the current trading continues to follow the patterns seen in the second half of the last financial year, with challenging conditions in the UK and some stability visible in its international operations. Earlier in May, Mothercare confirmed that the company plans to exit from 50 stores by June 2019 to achieve a targeted estate of 78 stores by 2020.