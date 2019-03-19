Mulberry finance director steps down

Mulberry has announced that its group finance director, Neil Ritchie, is resigning after three years at the company.

Ritchie, who joined the British fashion house in 2016, will remain in his current role until 30 June 2019 following the completion of the year end audit process.

"The board would like to express its thanks to Neil for his valuable contribution to the group over the past three years and wish him every success in his future endeavours," Mulberry chairman Godrey Davis said in a statement.

Ritchie added: "I would like to thank the Board and my colleagues for their support over the past three years. It has been a privilege to have contributed to Mulberry's development and the creation of its platform for International expansion."

Mulberry’s board has begun a process to find a successor for Ritchie.