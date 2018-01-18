Myer announces new executive appointments

Myer Holdings Limited has announced a management restructure. The company said, Mark Cripsey has been promoted to COO, reporting to Myer CEO and Managing Director, Richard Umbers, effective immediately. Additionally, the company added that Nigel Chadwick has been appointed CFO with effect from January 29, 2018, to replace Grant Devonport, who will be stepping down as CFO following a transition period.

“This newly created role reflects the importance of digital and data across the whole business, and the need for us to seamlessly integrate our physical and online offers. Mark’s new responsibilities will incorporate the Myer store network, the online business as well as the areas of marketing and Myer one including data analytics, said Umbers in a statement, adding “Nigel has spent the past twenty years in senior finance roles at Spotless, BHP and Telstra and will bring a wealth of experience to Myer including his time working in sectors facing disruption.”

Cripsey, Myer added, has worked with some of the world’s largest retailers, and has been at the forefront of innovation in the sector. While working for Accenture in the United Kingdom he worked for both Dixons and Sainsbury’s. In 2006, he joined Tesco at a time when the business was undergoing significant change. He then moved to Bangalore in 2008 to drive Tesco’s service transformation and change program. He was subsequently appointed to the role of CIO for Tesco Fresh and Easy in America, responsible for 200 stores across California, Arizona and Nevada. In 2013, Cripsey joined Coles where he was appointed general manager customer and multi-channel IT. He was then promoted to run the Coles online business. He joined Myer in 2015 in the role of chief digital and data officer.

Chadwick, the company said, began his career with Price Waterhouse (PwC) in the United Kingdom before moving to Australia as an auditor. He gained experience working with clients across various industries. Chadwick joined Telstra in 1994 in their finance team and worked across a number of functions including corporate accounting, investor relations and group treasury. He then moved into Telstra’s treasury department in June 2000 following which he was promoted to the role of general manager corporate accounting. In 2002, Chadwick moved to BHP Billiton as vice president group accounting and controller and was then appointed group treasurer, reporting to the CFO. In January 2016, Nigel was appointed CFO for Spotless Group.

“Recent trading conditions have been tough, in part as a result of reduced traffic to physical stores. In spite of this, we have continued to make good progress on our transformation agenda, improving range and service to our customers, building a high growth omni-channel business and improving productivity and efficiency. As a result of the changes announced today we are able to further consolidate our supporting operations,” Umbers further added.

As a result of a number of departures across the support office, Myer said, a further floor will be exited bringing the total vacated area to 4.5 floors or over 40 percent of the space since September 2015. The company added that as announced in December 2017, Chairman Garry Hounsell has been undertaking a review of all aspects of the business.

Picture:Facebook/Myer