N Brown Group appoints new financial services CEO

Online fashion retailer N Brown Group has appointed Daniel Joy as its new financial services CEO, effective 6 January.

Joy has spent the last 11 years at Ikano Bank AB, where he worked as UK country manager and most recently as chief commercial officer. He was also credited with leading the company’s digital team and helping develop a more agile infrastructure to deliver products to market more quickly.

CEO Steve Johnson said in a statement: “I am delighted to be welcoming Dan to N Brown as we further improve and develop our financial services offering. He brings a wealth of relevant experience and his new perspective will be invaluable as we continue with our strategy to deliver sustainable, digital, profitable growth.”

Joy added: “I am very pleased to be joining N Brown at this exciting time for the business. It has huge potential and I can’t wait to get started in January working with Steve and his wider team.