Neiman Marcus, majority-women-led organisation, announces three executive appointments

Neiman Marcus has made three executive appointments as the luxury retail group reimagines the pillars of its culture to reflect a “more modern growth mindset” and support its continued transformation.

“Finding and developing key talent at NMG is critical to support our growth,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. “Having the right leaders in place to lead the strategy, provide governance over our culture, and amplify all of this great work through communications will ensure our organisation continues to strategically transform for the better, the NMG|Way, to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.”

Natalie Lockhart has been named Senior Vice President, Strategy & Execution, responsible for coordinating all aspects of the luxury retailer’s growth roadmap. In this role, Lockhart now serves as a member of NMG’s Group Leadership Team and leads the newly created Growth Execution Office, which coordinates the strategy and execution of the program and initiatives that support the company’s growth work.

Chris Demuth has been elevated to Senior Vice President, People Services, ESG, Belonging & Corporate Philanthropy. In this expanded role, she will provide governance over the company’s culture alongside Eric Severson, Executive Vice President, Chief People & Belonging Officer.

Tiffin Jernstedt has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer. Jernstedt officially joins NMG with over 15 years of experience leading global fashion and lifestyle brands communications. She previously served in leadership roles at PVH, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren. Jernstedt will report to van Raemdonck and Severson and will join the organization’s Group Leadership Team.

“I am confident that with these three leaders and their impressive backgrounds and experience, we will achieve the goals outlined in our growth roadmap and make life extraordinary for our customers and associates,” said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. “Our NMG|Way culture will drive this work and serve as the standard we hold ourselves to achieve our goals the right way.”

These women are powerful examples of the luxury retailer’s majority-women-led organisation. Women represent the majority of the Company’s Board of Directors and over 50 percent of leaders SVP and above, 59 percent of VPs and above, and 69 percent of all corporate and store employees.