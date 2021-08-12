Neiman Marcus names new senior vice president of digital business and customer strategy

Neiman Marcus Group has appointed Renée Paradise, senior vice president of digital business & customer strategy, effective August 16. In her new role Paradise will be pivotal in maintaining the unique strategy that NMG has implemented in creating integrated luxury retail.

Paradise has a long career in business strategy, digital transformation, and customer growth. She recently served as senior vice president, customer revenue and growth at Bloomingdale’s, responsible for driving innovation to expand direct selling online and grow digital business. Before that, she led eBay’s luxury sneaker and streetwear business.

“As we continue to invest in our digital business to better serve our customers and provide the ultimate integrated luxury experience, Renée’s accomplished background and experience will be pivotal in propelling us forward,” said David Goubert, president and chief customer officer of NMG, in a statement.

Paradise will be responsible for leading the digital business and elevation of NMG’s digital infrastructure, establishing NeimanMarcus.com, and NM mobile app as flagship components of the Neiman Marcus brand. In addition, she will drive customer strategies and programs, including the evolution of the company’s loyalty program. This will ensure NMG deepens and creates more highly personalized relationships and integrated experiences across several selling channels for customers. Paradise’s appointment, in addition to developing and acquiring digital products and tools, is another example of how NMG is investing in its unique integrated retail strategy where customers can shop in stores, online, and mobile, and where selling associates can connect with clients through remote selling tools.

Paradise’s hiring follows several recent key strategic hires, each with deep digital and luxury experience, including Bob Kupbens, EVP and chief product and technology officer of NMG, Paolo Riva, senior vice president and general manager of brand partnerships and merchandising, Lisa Aiken, senior vice president and fashion and lifestyle director, and Hannah Kim, chief legal officer, corporate secretary, and chief compliance officer.