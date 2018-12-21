Nike announces Scott Uzzell as president of Converse Inc.

Nike named the next president of its subsidiary, Converse. Scott Uzzell will take the role of president and CEO of Converse Inc, effective January 22.

Uzzell comes from the Coca-Cola company, where he most recently helmed the role of President of Venturing and Emerging Brands Group. During his time with Coca-Cola, Uzzell led the development of high growth brands for the company. He increased Coca-Cola’s portfolio to include brands such as Honest Tea, ZICO Coconut Water and Suja Juice.

In his new role within the Nike family, Uzzell will report to Michael Spillane, President of Categories and Product.

“Scott’s unique blend of experience driving both strategic business growth and strong brand development is well-suited to help unlock the full potential of the Converse Brand and lead its next phase of growth globally,” said Spillane said in a statement.