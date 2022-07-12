Nike China VP joins Estée Lauder board

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced the election of Angela Wei Dong to its board of directors and the company’s Audit Committee, effective immediately.

Dong, who is the global vice president and general manager, Greater China, of Nike, is now the 17th director on the beauty conglomerate’s board.

Joining Nike in 2005, Dong worked her way up the sportswear giant’s levels of responsibility to eventually assume her current leadership role in 2015.

In a release, ELC’s executive chairman William P. Lauder welcomed Dong to the company.

Lauder stated: “Angela’s impressive background and experience will provide our board with valuable insights. In addition to her background in finance, Angela brings strong experience in strategic branding and marketing of consumer goods, in particular for Chinese customers.”