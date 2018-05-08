Nike names new global women’s and running general managers

Sportswear giant Nike has named a new vice president, general manager of global women’s and a vice president, general manager of global running to support the accelerate of its categories.

Rosemary St. Clair, a 31-year Nike veteran who has held senior roles in North America, China and emerging markets including, most recently, vice president, general manager of field sports and specialty North America and vice president, general manager China running, will take on the new role of vice president, general manager of global women.

While Cesar Garcia has been named the new vice president, general manager of global running. Garcia has been with Nike for more than 17 years, most recently as vice president of merchandising, global running. His previous experience includes running general manager roles in both Japan and Western Europe.

Both take up their new roles, effective immediately, and will report to Amy Montagne, vice president, general manager of global categories.

“Rosemary and Cesar bring strong leadership, with deep business knowledge and experience in leading large, diverse teams,” said Montagne in a statement. “Together, they will bring a passionate and innovative approach to their respective roles and help continue to accelerate our category offence.”