Nina Ricci hires Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh as artistic directors

After bagging the Première Vision Grand Prize at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography in April for their men’s wear designs, Dutch designer duo Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh are joining Nina Ricci as the new artistic directors for fashion, reports WWD. The reports added that the duo joins Puig, the Spanish fragrance and fashion group that owns Nina Ricci, immediately overseeing the label’s women’s ready-to-wear collections.

In an interview with WWD, José Manuel Albesa, president of brands, markets and operations at Puig said: “We were looking for someone unique. They did some sketches to show their vision for the brand, and I was really amazed because it was not an evolution, it was a revolution.”

Botter from islands of Curaçao and Herrebrugh belonging to Dominican Republic, will be presenting their first collection for the fashion house during the pre-fall 2019 season followed by the fall 2019 line that will be showcased in March at the Paris Fashion Week. The designers will make a move to Paris from Antwerp in September with their men’s wear brand, Botter to take charge of Nina Ricci's women's ready to wear range.

