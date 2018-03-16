Nina Ricci names new general manager

Change is coming at Nina Ricci. First, the brand officially announced that Guillame Henry has departed as creative director , and now the luxury Parisian label has announced that Charlotte Tasset has been appointed general manager of fashion and fragrances.

Tasset will start in her new role on May 22, and succeeds Sophie Templier who joined Nina Ricci in 2014. Templier "is leaving the label to pursue new professional opportunities," said the company in a statement.

A graduate of the EDHEC business school, Charlotte Tasset spent nine years working at Le Printemps where she oversaw womenswear, beauty, lingerie and children's products, as the Parisian department store worked to reposition itself as a luxury player.

Prior to Le Printemps, Tasset worked at Sephora, and before that she held a stint at Gap as Sales Director of France.

“Charlotte Tasset, a recognised fashion and beauty industry professional, will bring to her new role at Nina Ricci her strong retailing experience and a track record of success during her ten years at Le Printemps," said the company in a statement.