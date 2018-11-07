Fashionunited
 
Olympic snowboarder Ayumu Hirano named as new Uniqlo brand ambassador

Japanese casual apparel brand Uniqlo announced today that 19-year-old Japanese olympic snowboarder and X-games winner Ayumu Hirano would be the latest ambassador of the brand.

This isn't the first time that Uniqlo has worked with big sporting stars - Wimbledon-winning tennis player Roger Federer and PGA golf star Adam Scott have also partenered with the Japanese label.

Commenting on the news in an Instagram post, the brand said: “Uniqlo is proud to announce Mr. Ayumu Hirano as our new Global Brand Ambassador. Uniqlo will provide support for Mr. Hirano during competition, and in his daily life.”
