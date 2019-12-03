Pamela Gill Alabaster joins Centric Brands as chief marketing officer

Centric Brands Inc., a lifestyle brand collective that designs, markets and sells apparel and accessory products has appointed Pamela Gill Alabaster as its fisrt chief marketing officer. She will report to chief executive officer Jason Rabin.

Alabaster will oversee corporate marketing and communications, responsible for supporting the marketing of its portfolio of licensed and wholly-owned fashion brands. The company's licensed brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Hervé Léger, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, All Saints and Frye. Its owned brands include Hudson and Robert Graham.

With over 25 years of experience building consumer brands, Alabaster has previously served in executive leadership positions at Revlon, The Estée Lauder Companies, L’Oréal and Philip Morris. Her roles with these companies included brand marketing, corporate communications, public affairs and corporate responsibility.

“As we establish awareness of Centric Brands as an innovative industry leader with an unparalleled portfolio of iconic, admired apparel and accessories brands, recognized for its exceptional know-how in creative design, product development and marketing, we are delighted to have Pam on board to lead our strategic marketing and communications initiatives,” Rabin said in a statement.