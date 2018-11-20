Poshmark appoints first chief marketing officer

Peer-to-peer second hand e-tailer Poshmark has appointed Steven Tristan Young as its first chief marketing officer, as it continues to expand its executive leadership team to assist with its accelerated growth.

Young, a marketing leader and brand strategist for high-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies, has been tasked to lead growth, product and brand marketing for the rapidly-growing company, as well as lead the marketing team through Poshmark’s next phase of growth.

He brings with him a proven track record of building and scaling consumer brands, stated Poshmark in a press release, as he spent seven years at GrubHub, where he was played a key role in driving brand awareness as well as double-digit year-over-year customer acquisition growth.

Prior to GrubHub, Young served in a number of leadership postitions at Directv, American Express, Puma and Endurance International.

"Poshmark's unique social commerce platform has grown tremendously over the past year and today supports five million Seller Stylists and 40 million community members," said Manish Chandra, founder and chief executive of Poshmark. "As more people turn to Poshmark as the leading destination to buy, sell and share fashion, we need the best people to help us manage that growth while maintaining our community-first ethos.”

Chandra added: “We're thrilled to welcome Steven, who stood out as a seasoned and passionate marketer with a proven track record of scaling high-growth companies, and we look forward to his leadership and expertise over the coming years."

Young’s appointment comes at a time of accelerated growth for the company, which is now powering a sale every second, has 100 million US dollars in inventory uploads each week and ships to 30,000 US zip codes.