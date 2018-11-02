Fashionunited
 
Post Malone's new Clog line sells out in hours
Huw Hughes
Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay, and if the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog is anything to go by, the brand's future looks bright. Multi-platinum-recording artist and self-confessed Croc enthusiast Post Malone today launched his collaboration with the US footwear brand, and the line sold out in just hours.

The PostMalone x Crocs Dimitri Clog is described as a “new take on the iconic Classic Clog,” boasting six custom-designed Jibbitz charms, recreations of his iconic “Stay Away” tattoo and his ‘Posty Co’ logo. The limited-edition line is selling for 59.99 US dollars.

Commenting on the launch of his new Crocs line in a statement, Post Malone said: “ “If you like something, go get it,” Post Malone said. “I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

“Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs’, that really got our attention,” said Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly in a statement. “Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special. We’re thrilled with how the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog turned out and excited about what’s to come. Stay tuned.”

The launch of the line comes as the second year of Crocs’ ‘Come As You Are’ campaign draws to an end.
