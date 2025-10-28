Puma: India managing director departs

Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of Puma India, is leaving the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear company.

The head of India has decided to leave Puma to “focus on family priorities in Germany”, the company announced on Tuesday. A successor will be announced shortly.

Balagopalan took on his current role in August 2023, succeeding Abhishek Ganguly, who was with Puma in India for 17 years and had served as its managing director since 2014.

Balagopalan also has a long career with Puma. He has been with the company since 2006, holding various positions. Before leading the Indian market, he served as the global director of retail and e-commerce.