Ralph Lauren appoints Valerie Jarrett to board of directors

Valerie Jarrett has joined the Ralph Lauren board of directors, bringing the board's total to 13 directors. Jarrett is a senior distinguished fellow at the University of Chicago Law School and a former Obama administration senior advisor.

“We are pleased to welcome Valerie to the Ralph Lauren board of directors," Ralph Lauren said in a statement. "Valerie is a proven and highly respected leader with a clear passion for citizenship and making a positive impact on the world. Valerie’s breadth of experience across the public and private sectors and unparalleled expertise in government, law and leadership will bring new perspective as we continue to build the future for our iconic company.”

Jarrett was previously the president and CEO of The Habitat Company and served for eight years in the Chicago government as deputy corporation counsel for finance and development, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Richard M. Daley and commissioner of the department of planning and development. She authored New York Times bestselling memoir, Finding My Voice, discussing leadership and citizenship in the twenty-first century.

“Ralph Lauren’s purpose-driven culture and focus on aspiration, timelessness and optimism has long inspired me. I am honored to join the Company’s Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued growth and success and to building on the longevity of this admired organization," Jarrett commented.