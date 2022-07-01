Richemont announces passing of former deputy chairman

Luxury conglomerate Richemont has announced that its former deputy chairman, Maître Jean-Paul Aeschimann, has passed away.

Aeschimann served in his role on the group’s board of directors for 22 years, from its foundation in 1988 to 2010.

During his time at the company, he was also chairman of the audit committee and a member of the compensation committee and the nominations committee.

In a release, Richemont chairman Johann Rupert reminisced on his time with Aeschimann, stating that the company “benefited enormously from Jean-Paulś astute comments and insightful advice”.

Rupert added: “I have also lost an esteemed friend. I will remember with the greatest fondness the incisiveness and humour he brought to our many discussions over the future of Richemont and much else besides.

“On behalf of all the board members and colleagues at Richemont, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Maître Jean-Paul Aeschimann’s family and friends.”