Rimowa adds Hector Muelas as chief brand officer

Rimowa is growing its executive team with a new chief brand officer. The high-end lifestyle and luggage line has appointed Hector Muelas in the new position effective as of this week.

As Rimowa is known for its premium luggage and lifestyle merchandise, Muelas will take over the visual components as well as public relations and media and brand partnerships. He will supervise a department that will infuse both the marketing and public relations teams, according to WWD. With past experience as creative director, editor-in-chief, and partner at Vice, Muelas brings a variety of executive and branding experience to Rimowa.

The German-based company was acquired by LVMH in October 2016 for 716 million dollars according to the Fashion Network. By adding Muelas, the company will be putting him in charge of global marketing and communications, advertising, and overall branding. He will report to Alexandre Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH.