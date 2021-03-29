Rocky Brands appoints new board member

Rocky Brands, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel, has appointed Robyn R. Hahn to its board of directors, effective April 1.

Hahn is currently president of the small business division for Westfield Insurance and has previously held executive leadership roles at property and casualty insurance companies including Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, The Travelers Companies and Nationwide.

She also currently sits on the board of directors for the Westfield Foundation.

“Robyn brings a wealth of business and leadership experience to our governance team,” said Rocky Brands CEO and president Jason Brooks in a release. “She strongly complements our existing board members, and we anticipate her vision will be incredibly beneficial as we set our company’s path forward in the coming years.”

In January, Rocky Brands announced plans to acquire the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell International for 230 million dollars. The acquired portfolio comprises brands Muck Boot, Xtratuf, Servus, NEOS and Ranger.