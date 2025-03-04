Spanish jewelry firm Tous launches offensive in the US, names General Manager for the country

Madrid – As part of the implementation process of its new medium-term strategic plan, “GEM”, the Spanish multinational jewelry firm Tous has just officially launched a new and decisive offensive for the company’s growth in the United States, with the appointment of its first general manager for the country. A position that will be filled by Joseph Cavalcante, with the responsibility of directing the new expansion process that the firm will try to carry out in the United States.

With a long and consolidated career in the luxury and jewelry sector, Cavalcante joins Tous as Vice President and General Manager for the firm in the United States, coming from the ranks of the American jewelry firm, with Italian roots, Temple St. Clair, for which he has served as President for the last five years. A position he took up after a long working life within the same sector and in the jewelry industry, during which he has held positions of diverse responsibility, among which stand out, beyond the current presidency that he held at Temple St. Clair, that of executive director of the jewelry firm Ippolita, which he held for more than four years; that of senior vice president and president of the wholesale sales division and of the international divisions of the luxury firm St. John; and that of chief revenue officer (CRO) of the jewelry firm Gorjana; a position from which he joined Temple St. Clair in May 2018, first as senior vice president of sales and marketing, and then rising from there to his current position as president, until his signing with Tous. A Spanish firm for which it is expected that he will finish leading a process of expansion and transformation of the brand in the United States similar to the one he once led for Ippolita, Gorjana and Temple St. Clair, in his case following the guidelines established in the new medium-term strategic plan “GEM” (“Growth”, “Elevation” and “Mindset”), presented by Tous at the beginning of last April 2024.

In this same objective, Cavalcante will be responsible for reporting to Lina Lopera, the current general manager of Tous for the Mexican and Colombian markets, who in turn will assume new responsibilities within the Spanish jewelry firm, as director of Tous' own business for the Americas. A new "strategic position" within the company, as the Manresa-based jewelry firm does not hesitate to describe it, from which she will be responsible for leading and supervising all of the company's operations, directly, in Mexico and Colombia; as well as from now on those carried out by Cavalcante as general manager for the United States, as well as Yary Torres as general manager of Tous for Puerto Rico. A supervision and tasks from which she will work to reinforce the firm's positioning throughout the Americas region, and for which in any case, and as she has been doing until now, Lopera will be responsible for reporting to Giordano Reffatto, global sales director of Tous.

“These appointments reinforce our commitment to the international expansion of Tous and the strengthening of our presence in key countries,” by “adapting our global strategy to the particularities of each market,” said Carlos Soler-Duffo, CEO of Tous, in a statement provided by the jewelry company itself. From this expansion strategy that the company is trying to follow, “the United States is a market with great potential” for Tous, and from that value, adds Soler-Duffo, “this step reflects the consolidation of our strategic plan 'GEM', which seeks to take our brand to new horizons, supported by innovation and sustainability.”

“Tous Atelier” at Rockefeller Center in New York. Credits: Tous.

With about 30 stores spread across the United States

From this more general perspective, Tous emphasises that the appointment of Calavante only serves to demonstrate the growth strategy that the jewellery firm is trying to follow, in line with the “GEM” strategic plan for the medium term presented in 2024, betting on its development in international markets and its consolidation in strategic areas and markets. All these intentions come together in the offensive that the firm is now launching on the US market with the appointment of its first general manager for the country; an appointment that is revealed to be the best example of the growth and consolidation ambitions that Tous has for the US market, but about which, however, and for now, they have not gone into further details.

As we wait to find out what steps, strategies and specific activations Tous will take to strengthen and amplify its presence and voice in the United States, as a first step forward in the search for these objectives, the Spanish company chose New York to open, last March, the first international establishment “Tous Atelier” in the world, for the commercialization of its line of “most exclusive” pieces. A point of sale that opened its doors at the time in the renovated and strategic Tous store in the Rockefeller Center in New York, located at its entrance from Fifth Avenue, in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral, in what is now presented as the first activation of the strategy for growth that Tous hopes to lead in the United States, led by Calavante. The new general manager of the firm for the United States, and who, from that position, will try to boost the business that the Spanish company currently generates through a commercial network in the North American country made up of thirty stores spread throughout the United States.