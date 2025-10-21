SportsShoes.com bolsters marketing team to support growth

SportsShoes.com, the online retailer specialising in running shoes, running clothing, and outdoor gear, has announced six new additions to its marketing team to support its continued growth strategy.

The new hires cover key areas, including brand performance marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and events. Ben Jenkins joins as senior partner brand marketing manager, while Steffi Edwards is onboarded as a brand executive, bringing experience from Sweaty Betty and Anthropologie. The performance team is further boosted by Sian Wells as a senior performance marketing specialist, and Lauren Hanson and Florence Aldridge as marketing and CRM executives, respectively. Accomplished runner Mia France joins as the new events executive.

Dan Cartner, head of marketing at SportsShoes.com, welcomed the expansion, stating, "Expanding our team and securing the best marketing talent is an essential part of achieving our sustained growth strategy," as the company works toward its mission to be "Europe’s number one performance destination for running and outdoor retail."

The Bradford-based company, which was established in 1982 and offers over 17,000 products from 150 global brands like Asics, Hoka, Salomon, and Patagonia, saw strong financial performance in its last fiscal year, acquiring 672,465 new customers and achieving 93.3 million pounds turnover.