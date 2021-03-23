Stitch Fix taps Amazon exec as new chief product officer

Online styling service Stitch Fix has appointed Amazon exec Sharon Chiarella as its new chief product officer, effective March 29.

In her new position, Chiarella will lead the US company’s product and experience organization which includes the product, design and technical teams “that are helping to drive the evolution of Stitch Fix's model of personalized discovery and radical convenience”.

She will report to Stitch Fix president Elizabeth Spaulding.

Spaulding said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Sharon to Stitch Fix, and we know that her deep technical talent and incredible experience building highly effective, beloved consumer experiences at scale will be a huge asset to our business today, and as we reimagine shopping for everyone.”

She continued: “We are very confident about the opportunity ahead for Stitch Fix, and our unique personalization platform. This is just the beginning for Stitch Fix, and bringing talent like Sharon into our team is a great endorsement for our approach, and speaks to the strength of our vision.”

Chiarella joins from US retail giant Amazon, where she spent 13 years, most recently as vice president of community shopping, where she oversaw customer reviews, deals, gifting, the company’s Wish List feature, as well as other customer experience-driven innovations.

Chiarella was also credited with steering some of the company's key innovative customer experience features, from customer videos and Q&A to one-tap star ratings and Social Shopping Experiences like chat within Prime Video watch parties.

“I am so excited to join Stitch Fix at a time when the retail industry has seen a fundamental shift in the way consumers shop,” Chiarella commented. “With the ten-plus years Stitch Fix has invested in building technologies that drive a deeply personalized shopping experience, it is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this moment and make online shopping an even more curated, convenient and delightful experience in a discovery-led ecosystem.

She continued: “I can't wait to bring my experience scaling accessible and radically convenient consumer shopping experiences to Stitch Fix and help drive the next chapter of growth.”