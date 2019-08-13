Superdry interim CFO to take on role permanently

Superdry has named Nick Gresham as the brand’s permanent chief financial officer.

The retail veteran was appointed interim CFO back in May, succeeding Ed Barker who resigned, along with most of the company’s board, following the successful return of founder Julian Dunkerton.

“Nick has made a great impact since joining Superdry in an interim capacity, and I am delighted that he is now joining the business and the board on a permanent basis,” Superdry chairman Peter Williams said in a statement. “He is playing a crucial role in ensuring the business is on a stable financial footing as we set out to return Superdry to strong profitable growth."

In July, Superdry posted a statutory loss before tax of 85.4 million pounds (106.5 million USD) for the year ending 27 April, compared to a prior year profit of 65.3 million pounds (81.4 million USD).

Commenting on the results in a statement, Dunkerton said his priority now is to “steady the ship and get the culture of the business back to the one which drove its original success.”