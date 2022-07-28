  • Home
  • Ted Baker non-exec director Andrew Jennings exits

By Huw Hughes

4 hours ago

Image: Ted Baker

Ted Baker director Andrew Jennings has exited the business after announcing his resignation late last year.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Andrew for his strong leadership, passion, and commitment during his 8 years at Ted,” said interim chair Helena Feltham in a statement.

Jennings said: “I am thrilled to have been part of this unique British heritage brand over the latter 8 years.

“I wish Helena Feltham, the board and the management team much success in implementing the critically important turnaround strategy over the next 18 months in line with the changing customer needs.”

