Ted Baker taps new chief customer, marketing and digital officer

British luxury label Ted Baker has named Jason Beckley as its new chief customer, marketing and digital officer.

Beckley joins from Esprit where he was chief marketing officer, a role that saw him head the brand, marketing and customer teams and lead consumer engagement across all channels.

Earlier in his career, he spent spells at big-name fashion labels in marketing and brand strategy roles, including Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, Clarks, Jack Wills and Alfred Dunhill.

Ted Baker CEO Rachel Osborne said in a release: “Refreshing and re-energising the Ted Baker brand is a key part of our growth strategy. “We are excited to welcome Jason to our executive team, where his extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to progress with the turnaround of this great global lifestyle brand.”