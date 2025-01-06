The British Fashion Council names new CEO

The British Fashion Council (BFC), which champions British fashion internationally and organises London Fashion Week, has named Selfridges executive creative director Laura Weir as its new chief executive.

In a statement, the BFC said that Weir would join the organisation on April 28, replace outgoing CEO Caroline Rush, who has led the organisation for the past 15 years and announced her intention to exit in September. Rush will exit the business in June, closing the 2024/25 financial year and giving “sufficient time” for a handover.

David Pemsel, chair of the BFC, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Weir as the incoming CEO of the BFC. Laura has worked alongside established and emerging designers, creative talent, industry leaders and press throughout her career over the past two decades.

“Her experience gives her an understanding of the complexities of the fashion industry ecosystem, and the strategic foresight to be able to lead positive transformation and initiatives to drive the next chapter of the BFC both domestically and globally, supported by a brilliant team.”

As CEO, Weir will oversee the BFC, working with designers, industry partners and government bodies to further the organisation’s mission of championing British Fashion through its initiatives to "unlock and elevate creative talent".

The not-for-profit said it is key objectives are focused on responsible growth that advocates for creativity by collectively supporting the industry to grow and build opportunities for talent, championing innovation through the Institute of positive fashion, preparing businesses for positive change, and amplifying British fashion through London Fashion Week.

Weir is a seasoned fashion journalist who has written for the London Evening Standard’s ES Magazine, The Sunday Times, and British Vogue. She joined British retailer Selfridges in January 2023, overseeing the creative, marketing and communications teams.

Commenting on joining the BFC, Weir added: “I am honoured to lead the BFC’s next chapter at an exciting and pivotal time for the British fashion industry. I look forward to working with the BFC team to champion culture and creativity to catalyse growth for British fashion, both domestically and globally. I will focus on support for emerging and established designers and strengthening our pipeline of British creative talent.

“The BFC will continue to deliver an enhanced international industry presence, and I look forward to forging partnerships with industry and government to future-proof the sector and its significant contribution to the British economy, while addressing critical challenges such as environmental responsibility, and prioritising representation and inclusion. It is a privilege to champion the diversity and ingenuity that defines British fashion, and to lead a mission which will inspire generations to come.”