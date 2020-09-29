The Very Group appoints chief data officer

British online retailer The Very Group has announced the appointment of Steve Pimblett as chief data officer (CDO).

In his new role, Pimblett will oversee “all things data” at the retailer, including strategy, science, analytics and engineering, and will report to chief technology officer (CTO) Andy Burton.

Pimblett joins Very from British tech scale-up Wejo where he most recently held the joint title of CDO and chief information officer (CIO). Prior to that, he held roles as CDO at NASDAQ-listed online gaming company Betsson Group and general manager of data at Moneysupermarket.com.

Commenting on his new role, Pimblett said: “It’s an exciting time to join The Very Group, which has an ambitious vision for the future, and is growing as more and more UK consumers shop online. I can’t wait to work with the team to use our wealth of rich customer data to improve business performance.”

CTO Andy Burton added: “Steve is an outstanding leader with real technical know-how. His experience will let us further build our data capabilities to give our customers the best, most relevant experiences and help us make even faster, better decisions.”