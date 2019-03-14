Tom Ford may become the new chairman of CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) will meet next Tuesday to decide if Tom Ford will succeed Diane von Furstenberg as chairman of the organization, reports WWD, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The CFDA declined to comment.

Brussels-born designer Diane von Furstenberg, best known for inventing the wrap dress in the 1970s, has been the face of the council for the last 13 years, right after receiving a lifetime achievement award by the organization. She works alongside Chief Executive Steven Kolb overseeing projects like the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, which helps emerging fashion designers with up to 400,000 US dollars, and the CFDA Fashion Incubator, which provides studio space, business mentoring, educational seminars and networking opportunities for promising fashion talent. Her tenure has been recognized for expanding the organization’s activities and influence.

If confirmed as the new chairman, Tom Ford would bring considerable international experience to the organization. As Creative Director of Gucci, he raised the brand from the ashes in the 1990s. He also played a pivotal role in growing the Gucci Group and joining forces with Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, which later would become Kering, one of the largest luxury conglomerates in the world. Since 2006 Ford dedicates himself to his eponymous label, which offers womenswear, menswear, eyewear, watches and beauty.