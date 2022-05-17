Tom Ford steps down from role as CFDA chairman

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced that Tom Ford will be stepping down from his place as chairman of the organisation on May 31.

Ford has served as chairman of the CFDA since June 2019.

The organisation’s CEO Steven Kolb will take over the role of interim chair throughout the rest of the year.

In January, the organisation will vote for a new chairperson to succeed Ford.

In a release, the American designer said in a statement: “When I began my role as chairman in June of 2019, my goal was to help the American fashion industry become more globally recognised for its talent and importance.”

He went on to emphasise the extraordinary circumstances faced throughout the pandemic and how the industry overcame the difficulties through a new way of working.

In his three years as chairman, Ford initiated a number of initiatives through the CFDA, many of which focused on diversification and inclusion.

He also led the A Common Thread initiative with Vogue, distributing over five million dollars in relief aid to fashion brands during the pandemic.

“As chairman of the CFDA, I have had the privilege to experience first-hand the remarkable determination and optimism that drives our industry,” Ford added. “I am honoured to have been able to support the truly incredible talent in the American fashion industry for these past three years, and I look forward to continuing in my role on the CFDA Board.”

Additionally, the CFDA announced that the board unanimously elected Tory Burch, Thom Browne and Aurora James to the board, effective June 1.