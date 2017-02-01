Tory Burch hires on new global digital executive

Tory Burch just hired on a new senior vice president of global digital for their brand. Julie Atkinson took on the new role to build the brand this past Monday, January 30.

The position was newly created for Atkinson, according to Internet Retailer. In her new duties, she will oversee the e-commerce part of the company on an international level. Her past experience includes working at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. for approximately eight years. She was in charge of the company’s global digital strategy. Using her experience in mobile and web from the past, she can help harness those skills into building Tory Burch’s online presence.

The American lifestyle brand was founded originally in New York in 2009. The ready-to-wear, handbag, and footwear line retails approximately at 3,000 department and specialty stores worldwide. Tory Burch also has its own online magazine, Tory Daily, which provides all-original content. The company currently has an online site where Tory Daily is available. With Atkinson in her new position, the brand’s online presence is expected to grow within the next upcoming years.