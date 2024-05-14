Tory Burch names new president of North America

American luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Tory Burch is bolstering its leadership team with a new president of North America, a chief people officer, and a president, chief merchandising, and global supply chain officer.

Christophe de Pous, a seasoned global executive, will join Tory Burch as president of North America on June 3. He joins from Clarins, where he served most recently as president of global/international markets. Previously, he was president and chief executive of Gucci Americas Inc. and president and chief executive of Gucci Japan before that.

In the newly created role, de Pous will oversee the brand’s retail, e-commerce, and wholesale operations in the region to complement Tory Burch’s regional leadership in APAC, China, Japan, Europe and the Middle East. He will be based out of the Tory Burch headquarters in New York City.

Christophe de Pous president of North America at Tory Burch Credits: Tory Burch

Beverly Morgan has been named chief people officer to drive all aspects of the company’s hiring, retention and employee engagement strategy and execution globally. She succeeds Keisha Smith, who held the same title and will join on June 3.

Morgan has more than 20 years of experience in beauty, fashion and retail talent management and joins from LVMH where she was most recently the chief people officer of Benefit Cosmetics, an LVMH global beauty brand. Before that, she worked for brands including Alexander Wang and Hugo Boss.

Beverly Morgan, chief people officer at Tory Burch Credits: Tory Burch

Tory Burch builds on growth in North America with new president role

In addition, Emilia Fabricant has been promoted to president, chief merchandising, and global supply chain officer, effective immediately.

Fabricant joined Tory Burch in 2019, initially as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, and then added the role of chief supply chain officer to her responsibilities in 2023.

Pierre-Yves Roussel, chief executive officer at Tory Burch, said in a statement: “Christophe and Beverly are seasoned executives with deep experience in the luxury industry and I look forward to working with them as we continue to build on the great momentum of our business in North America while scaling the brand globally.

“I am also very pleased to recognise Emilia’s contributions to our business with the appointment of her role to president.”

All three executives will report to Roussel.

Tory Burch, executive chairman and chief creative officer, added: “I am happy to welcome Christophe and Beverly and to acknowledge Emilia’s expanded scope of responsibilities. It is an exciting time for our company, and I could not be more appreciative of our entire global leadership team.”