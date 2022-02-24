Unbound Group appoints chief product officer

Hotter Shoes owner Unbound Group has appointed Sarah Davies as its new chief product officer.

In her new role, Davies will oversee strategy and product development for Hotter Shoes and will lead the development of Unbound Group’s apparel categories.

Davies has over 20 years of experience within the fashion retail industry, joining from Landmark Group, where she led the product function for Shoemart.

She has also held executive buying roles at big-name British companies like Marks & Spencer and Arcadia’s Dorothy Perkins brand.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sarah to the team. Her outstanding fashion retail expertise and previous success will be invaluable for the Group as we enter into the next phase of our journey,” said Unbound Group CEO Ian Watson in a statement.

It comes at a significant time of change at the group, formerly known as Electra Private Equity, which has recently repositioned itself as an online-first multi-brand retail platform targeted at the 55+ demographic.

Earlier this month, the group, formerly known as Electra Private Equity, moved from the London Stock Exchange’s main market to its sub-market, AIM, as part of its transformation.