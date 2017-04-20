Uniqlo hires on new creative director Rebekka Bay

Lifewear brand Uniqlo just named a new creative director for its R&D center in New York. Tapping the talents of Rebekka Bay, the brand has decided to move forward with its product design and development.

Bay will take over the position of creative director effective May 1. Last February, she left her role as creative director at basics brand Everlane. In her new job, she will lead the design team in New York as well as oversee the company’s product development. She will report to Yuki Katsuta, global head of R&D for Uniqlo and senior vice president of Fast Retailing, in her new job.

Previously, Bay has worked at fashion companies including Cos, Gap, and Everlane. In all of these companies, she held artistic and creative positions helping to enhance the brand’s styles and aesthetics. Moving towards Uniqlo, it’s likely that her experience will be a positive for the brand. With currently 831 operating stores, Bay’s first input for product design will show for Uniqlo’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection.