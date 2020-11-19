Very hires former BBC tech director as chief information officer

The Very Group has announced the appointment of former BBC tech director Matt Grest as chief information officer, effective 21 December.

In his new role, Grest will lead the British retailer’s 350-strong technology team as it continues to transform its technology and platforms.

“The Very Group has a history of reinvention powered by technology and this is an exciting time to be joining the business,” Grest said in a statement. “With more people shopping online than ever before and continued appetite for flexible ways to pay, providing the best possible experience - powered by technology and data - has never been more important. I can’t wait to get started.”

Grest joins from the BBC where he led a 400-strong team that oversaw the transformation of the corporation’s digital and broadcast products into a fully integrated tech platform. Prior to the BBC, Matt worked at Sky as digital platform director where he was responsible for IT delivery and transformation across the company, including for Sky Sports, Sky News and Sky.com.

The Very Group CEO Henry Birch commented: “Technology and data underpin everything we do, including the digital journey that keeps our customers coming back to Very. Matt is a talented technologist and leader, with a track record for driving strong performance through tech and new ways of working.

“Under his stewardship, I am confident we will continue to deliver the platforms we need to support our ambitions and make changes to the customer experience faster than ever before.”