Victoria Beckham top designer Ilaria Icardi to exit

Victoria Beckham’s eponymous fashion label is reportedly bidding farewell to its top designer.

Design director Ilaria Icardi, who is also understood to be a close friend of Beckham, is leaving the company after seven years, insiders told The Daily Mail, though Beckham’s publicists insisted it was by a ‘mutual agreement’.

Confirming the news to The Daily Mail, a Victoria Beckham spokesperson said: “Ilaria Icardi, design director at Victoria Beckham, will be leaving the company later this year.”

“Ilaria has made a hugely important contribution to Victoria Beckham over the last seven years.

“Her creative vision has played a meaningful role in shaping the brand to where it is today and we wish her every success in the future.”

One source said dozens of staff were set to be made redundant in a large-scale shakeup at the label, though that was categorically denied by the spokesperson.

In July, the brand announced it would cut 20 percent of its workforce to help it cut costs during the pandemic. The company said around 20 employees would be made redundant, mostly workers in the areas of production at the company’s London headquarters.

Beckham founded her eponymous brand in 2008, though she has struggled to steer it to profitability.

Accounts filed at Companies House in January showed the label’s net loss expanded to 16.6 million pounds in 2019 compared to 12.5 million pounds in 2018.

On a brighter note, the brand’s revenue increased 7 percent to 52.6 million pounds during the year, a considerable improvement from a 16 percent sales decline in 2018.