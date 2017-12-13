Walpole adds to board and creates new advisory role

Walpole, the luxury trade body that represents some of Britain’s best-known luxury brands, has added Justine Picardie, Mark Harvey and Philippe Warnery to its board.

Picardie, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar and Town & Country, Harvey, managing director at British winemaker Chapel Down and The Estée Lauder Companies’ senior vice president and general manager UK and Ireland, Philippe Warnery will take up their additional Walpole roles immediately.

Walpole chief executive, Helen Brocklebank, said: “Justine, Mark and Philippe bring an extraordinary wealth of knowledge and expertise to Walpole that will enable us to make significant progress in our mission to protect, promote and develop the British luxury industry.”

In addition, Walpole also named Meribeth Parker as the non-executive advisory chair of Walpole’s women in luxury network, a newly created position. Parker is a luxury media and publishing specialist currently consultant publisher at News UK, re-launching Luxx Magazine for The Times and Style Magazine for The Sunday Times.

While Nick Temperley, head of reserve brands Great Britain and Diageo, will take up the role of chair of Walpole’s programme in luxury management, replacing Mark Henderson who stepped down as chair of the programme, but remains a member of Walpole’s board.

Commenting on the advisory positions, Brocklebank, added: “Meribeth has been a tireless champion of entrepreneurial women throughout her career and there is no one better to take Walpole’s Women in Luxury network forward and Nick’s unique skills and experience will be instrumental to the success of the Programme in Luxury Management. I am delighted to officially welcome them all to Walpole and my thanks to Mark for his immense contribution over the past three years.”