Wolvernie Worldwide announces appointment of two senior executives

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced the appointment of Isabel Soriano as president of international, and Katherine Cousins as global brand president of Sperry.

With her promotion to president of international, Soriano will now oversee all international regions for the company, including EMEA, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Canada. She joins the company’s executive leadership team and will report to Brendan Hoffman, president of Wolverine Worldwide. In her new role as global brand president of Sperry, Cousins will also report to Hoffman.

“Isabel’s breadth and depth of experience within the industry and company, coupled with strong knowledge of key markets, makes her well-positioned to help accelerate the significant growth we are seeing in our international business,” said Hoffman.

“Katherine’s proven track record with consumer-obsessed lifestyle brands makes her the ideal leader to propel Sperry forward, and I am thrilled to welcome her as its next global brand president,” added Hoffman.

Wolverine Worldwide announces leadership changes

Soriano, the company said, joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2018 as vice president and managing director of EMEA, responsible for leading all company brands in the region, including Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Cat Footwear, Hush Puppies, and Keds.

Prior to joining Wolverine Worldwide, Soriano was the vice president and general manager for Vans, Timberland and Kipling in South America at VF Corporation. She has also held several positions of increasing responsibility in sales, global distribution and brand growth at Timberland and Nike.

Cousins most recently served as the vice president and general manager of Kodiak, Terra and Work Authority at VF Corporation, leading all global functions for this portfolio of outdoor lifestyle and work safety brands. Previously, she led the global strategy, consumer research, licensing and accessories functions for Timberland, and before that headed investor relations and business development for Timberland.

Cousins sits on the board for 1% for the Planet and is a founding member of the Leadership Now Project.