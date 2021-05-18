Alexander Fury: London's fashion world will survive its' current challanges

Image: Pexels

Fashion journalist, author, and critic Alexander Fury joins this edition of 'A Different Tweed: Fashion Conversations with Bronwyn Cosgrave'. Fury discusses interviews he has had this year with some of the most important designers in the fashion world right now including Kim Jones and Matthew Williams, as well as duo Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. He also shares his faith in London's fashion industry "surviving the challenges it is currently facing: coronavirus and Brexit".