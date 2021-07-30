Fashion Friday: Top 3 Trends Shaping Apparel in Latin America

  • Home
By Guest Contributor

1 hour ago

Photo by Los Muertos Crew via Pexels

Casualisation, sustainability and digitalisation are the three trendscurrently standing out in Latin America.Due to the effects of the pandemic, consumers are increasing their interest in brands that offer a combination of technical, stretch and street attributes for a more relaxed look. Prolonged confinements diminished social occasions and the accelerated adoption of work from home is promoting the transition towards a more ‘carefree’ appearance of daily life.

Written and created for FashionUnited by Euromonitor. More podcasts and information from Euromonitor can be found on the Euromonitor website.

