Gucci Podcast interviews writer Richard Hell

In this podcast, Gucci Podcast speaks to writer and punk legend Richard Hell about his book 'Psychopts,' which was created in collaboration with artist Christopher Wool.

Hell’s word pairings such as ‘impatient’, ‘impotent’, ‘thank’ and ‘think’ which are seen in the Gucci menswear fall winter 2020 collection as slogan t-shirts are discussed, as well as the story behind his book and career.

Source: Gucci Podcast via Soundcloud

Photo credit: Gucci, Facebook