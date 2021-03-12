Part 2 of 3: A conversation PR's role in racism in fashion

Podcast Fashion: No Filter hosts guest editor Henrietta Gallina discusses PR's role in society's current climate in the second of three part series.

One of the ripple effects from the rise of the Black Lives Matters has been a rally cry for the fashion industry to end systemic racism. In this edition Henrietta speaks with Jordan Mitchell, the Managing Director of talent and brand communications agency LMPR. The two discuss PR's role in fashion, morality and honesty in this branch of the industry and look at preventable racial microaggression under a microscope.