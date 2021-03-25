Tonlé, Contemporary Design and Zero Waste

Each month Sass Brown, an expert in ethical fashion, sustainability and craftsmanship, shares a fashion brand that approaches business differently and innovatively or operates outside of the main fashion systems and capitals. Sass is the former Dean of Art and Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and the founding Dean at Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation.

Tonlé is a contemporary Cambodian fashion womenswear collection, focused on providing customers with contemporary, wearable and relatable clothes, all at a median price point. “They’re quite accessible” exclaims Sass, who describes the collection as “based in jersey, while utilizing a number of different techniques.”

Listen to the podcast here: