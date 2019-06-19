10 exciting augmented reality features for fashion shoppers

Technological advancements like augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D visualisation and 3D printing are increasingly applied in a creative way in the fashion industry. And they should be as consumers prefer trying on garments before buying them - online or offline. This is made easier by apps that have features enabling virtual try-ons, 3D animations and graphics that create virtual fitting rooms; the possibility for experimentation is limited only by the imagination. In order to reach out to tech-savvy consumers, brands are tapping into the online shopping trend with newer, social media friendly, easy-to-use apps on smartphones. FashionUnited has put together ten recent augmented reality features that could potentially revolutionise shopping habits in the near future.

British online fashion retailer Asos has launched an experimental new augmented reality feature on its app, called Virtual Catwalk, aiming to offer customers a new way of viewing its products in real life.

Asos launches its first augmented reality feature

British high-end department store chain John Lewis & Partners announced a new virtual reality experience called ‘Visualise Your Space’ for enabling customers to visualise products in their homes before they buy.

John Lewis to trial virtual reality experience

Parisian cosmetic giant L’Oreal’s virtual reality business, ModiFace, is providing its augmented reality technology to Amazon, enabling customers to virtually test out lipsticks using videos and photos on their mobile phones.

L’Oreal to provide Amazon with technology for virtual try-ons

British brand licensing company Smiley teamed up with US-based augmented reality innovators de-Kryptic to create a range of apparel and accessories dedicated to bringing fashion and immersive tech closer together.

Smiley extends AR partnerships, announcing new deal with de-Kryptic

German sportswear label Puma launched its first augmented reality shoe, the LQD Cell Origin Air. The sneakers are entirely covered in 2D QR codes, which unlock an array of AR experiences once scanned with a mobile phone camera, including games, filters and fun effects.

Puma launches its first augmented reality shoe

French luxury brand Dior is using augmented reality for enabling consumers to try on sunglasses from the comfort of their own smartphones.

Dior uses AR function on Instagram to market sunglasses

US retailer Macy’s announced the introduction of an augmented reality tool in its beauty department and interactive fragrance displays to help shoppers discover products.

Macy's uses AR to make its stores "an amazing place to shop"

US retail giant Amazon developed an app that works as a virtual fitting room so shoppers can try on clothes prior to their purchase. Acting as a personal stylist, it uses photos saved on a phone to create an augmented reality image of the shopper wearing items available for sale.

Amazon developing a virtual fitting room app

Singapore-based fashion technology startup BlinQ uses augmented reality and algorithmic patterns to provide users with the latest trends, personalised fittings and more from their digital devices.

BlinQ brings augmented reality to the online luxury fashion market

French luxury fashion brand Balmain has launched an app that allows consumers to go behind the scenes of the fashion house and enjoy augmented reality content and live streams of its runway show.

Balmain launches new app

Stay tuned for further updates on new technological innovations for online and offline shopping in the fashion world.