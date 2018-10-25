70 percent of UK shoppers buy from international merchants

British shoppers are broadening their retail horizons as they turn to international retailers when shopping online. New figures released by e-payment specialists PPRO Group reveal 70 per cent of UK consumers now buy goods from overseas merchants, compared to 53 per cent four years ago.

PPRO conducted 1,000 interviews with UK consumers aged 18 and over found that China (45 per cent), the US (43 per cent) and mainland Europe (34 per cent) were the most popular places for UK online shoppers to buy from.

However, there are still hurdles when it comes to purchasing goods from overseas merchants, with 64 percent stating that the payment process stopped them from completing a transaction. Reasons cited were preferred options not being available (22 percent), complicated processes to make payments (16 percent) and lack of trust in the payment methods provided (9 percent).

As a result, overseas retailers are missing out on revenue from potentially loyal consumers, as 75 percent would be more likely to buy goods if it became easier to use familiar payment methods.

Easy transactions and payment options are central to overall customer experience

“Payment methods play a huge part in the online customer journey and all it takes is one bad experience in a first transaction with a new retailer and a potentially loyal customer is easily lost to a competitor. The first step to securing consumer confidence and driving sales as well as global business growth, is to understand the culture of payments. Not only must the website be designed with the customer journey in mind to make it easy to navigate, but if the customer reaches the checkout and their preferred payment isn’t available, all that investment to get them to the site in the first place is wasted,” comments Jack Ehlers, Director of Payment Partnerships at PPRO Group.

“By removing the boundaries and complexities of Alternative Payment Methods, consumers can ultimately buy what they want, where they want and how they want, increasing opportunities for retailers. If these barriers aren’t addressed, the future for new online retailers is severely limited,” adds Ehlers.

Photo credit: card processing, source Shutterstock>